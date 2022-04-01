ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 38,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $48.40 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.