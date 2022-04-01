ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after buying an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,667,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 283,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

NTNX stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

