ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 10,389 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $472.63 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $478.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

