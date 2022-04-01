ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of RADA opened at $13.93 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $691.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.