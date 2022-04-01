ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 342,087 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,087 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

