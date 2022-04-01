ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

