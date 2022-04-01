ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 847,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after buying an additional 329,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 310,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,043 shares during the period. Sage Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

