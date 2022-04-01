Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.46. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.