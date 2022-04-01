Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.46. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

