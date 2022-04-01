ARMOR Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. ARMOR has a market cap of $7.08 million and $32,504.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

