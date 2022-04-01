Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARRW opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 50.5% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

