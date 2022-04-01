Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Ascend Wellness
