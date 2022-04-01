Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.39).

LON ATYM opened at GBX 387.45 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.18. The firm has a market cap of £541.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

