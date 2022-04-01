Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ATHA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $504.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

