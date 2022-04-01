Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ATKR opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. Atkore has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

