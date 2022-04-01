Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATOS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

