Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATOS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
