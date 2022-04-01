AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $825.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

