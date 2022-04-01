Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AUGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
