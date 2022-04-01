Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

