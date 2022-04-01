Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Augmedix alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUGX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

AUGX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Augmedix (AUGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.