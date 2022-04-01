Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) PT Lowered to €32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Auto1 Group stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Auto1 Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28.

About Auto1 Group (Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

