AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

NYSE:AZO traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,054.10. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,706. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,937.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,885.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

