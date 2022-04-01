Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

