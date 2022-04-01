Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 196,692 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3,967.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,894. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

