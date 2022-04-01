Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 1,342 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

TSLA stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,084.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,944,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $952.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

