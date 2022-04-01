Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 63,263 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

FMB remained flat at $$53.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,888. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

