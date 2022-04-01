Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $769.76. The company had a trading volume of 683,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,099. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.