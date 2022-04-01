Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 22,456 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,983. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34.

