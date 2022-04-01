Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $95,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,498. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

