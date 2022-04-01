Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 160,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

