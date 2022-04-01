Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 75540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.63 million and a P/E ratio of -22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.60.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

