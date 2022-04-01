Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 366,328 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.