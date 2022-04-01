Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.36.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.