Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £6,481.68 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 452.10 ($5.92) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 412.85. The company has a market cap of £16.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
