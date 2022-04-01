Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $98.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.