AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.94 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.77.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AxoGen by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

