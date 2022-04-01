Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of C$933.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.28.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.