Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

AYRWF opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

