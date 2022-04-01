B. Riley Comments on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

