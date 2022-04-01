Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.13.
Shares of Baidu stock traded down $11.53 on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 7,965,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,630. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $228.53.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.