Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.13.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $11.53 on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 7,965,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,630. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $228.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

