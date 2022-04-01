Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,392.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.66) to €10.10 ($11.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.