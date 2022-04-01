BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

