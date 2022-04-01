Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

