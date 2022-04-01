Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €4.00 ($4.40) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.92 ($4.30).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a one year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

