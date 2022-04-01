Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

