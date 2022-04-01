Bank of The West Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,892 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 341,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

