Bank of The West Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.17 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

