Bank of The West Has $2.70 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $96.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

