Bank of The West Has $543,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,096,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 378,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.