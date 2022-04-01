Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

