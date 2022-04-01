Barclays Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NYSE:UAA remained flat at $$17.02 during trading hours on Friday. 40,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

