Barclays Downgrades Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) to Underweight

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 485 ($6.35). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.22) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.80).

VSVS stock opened at GBX 341.60 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £926.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.34. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.79).

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,371.36).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

